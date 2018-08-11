Anand Mahindra shares inspirational story of Arati: A female welder who is breaking stereotypes

“GO Arati! And you will soon win the Best Welder in the World title. Not just Best Female Welder. Keep breaking stereotypes….And keep Welding the World together,” Mahindra said in his tweet.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to Twitter to share the story of Arati – a woman-welder who trained under the Modi government’s Skill India programme. Through her skills, Mahindra claimed, the welder participated in Indian Institute of Welding competition where she bagged the first position. Arati later participated in the world championship where she was recognised as “Outstanding Female Welder”, the video shared by Anand Mahindra claimed. Now, Arati is set for her next competition in Word skills Russia.

“GO Arati! And you will soon win the Best Welder in the World title. Not just Best Female Welder. Keep breaking stereotypes….And keep Welding the World together,” Mahindra said in his tweet.

Here is the video shared by Anand Mahindra – The “Best Welder” competition, which catapulted Arati to fame, is organised by Indian Institute of Welding every year. The preliminaries are conducted at local branches of IIW-INDIA.

The winners from branch level competitions are eligible to take part in the final. The National Level Competition for the Best Welders was held during the National Welding Seminar (or the yearly event), organized by the institute every year. Anyone, from within or from oustside the institute, is free to participate in the competition.