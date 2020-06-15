Anamika Shukla teacher fraud row: Probe widens, Yogi Adityanath orders document verification of all school teachers – 10 developments

A Gonda woman, who claimed to be the ‘real’ Anamika Shukla, furnished her documents to District Basic Education Officer Indrajit Prajapati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

Anamika Shukla UP teacher: Anamika Shukla, an employed lady in Uttar Pradesh, created ripples in the state government when it was reported that the lady was simultaneously employed at 25 schools and earned Rs 1 crore as salary in just 13 months. The issue has become the latest flash point between the opposition and the Yogi Adityanath government with the leaders cornering the BJP and demanding a probe into the recruitment of teachers by a Supreme Court judge. The Gonda woman in question was unemployed, but she withdrew Rs 1 crore as salary from the government’s treasury. She was “employed” in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) under the state basic education department. The matter came to light after the department started creating a database of teachers and noticed that Shukla was working simultaneously at 25 schools in five districts.

Anamika Shukla UP teacher: Top 10 developments

1. Anamika Shukla’s certificates forged to employ others

According to Anamika Shukla, her educational certificates were forged to provide jobs to several fake teachers in Kasturba Gandhi Balika schools across the state. The lady said she came to know through the media that several people were using her documents and working as government teachers. “I am the real Anamika Shukla and hence, I came with my original documents to the district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA),” she told reporters in Gonda.

2. Anamika Shukla’s certificates genuine

Shukla has submitted her documents at the office of Basic Education Officer in Gonda. Gonda BSA Prajapati suspected that Shukla’s educational certificates seem to have been forged. He said all her documents are genuine.

3. Anamika Shukla never worked as teacher

Shukla said she never worked as a teacher despite applying since 2017 in multiple districts. She said she had applied for the government job at KGBVs in four districts — Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Basti, Mirzapur and Lucknow – but did not attend the counselling process due to personal reasons.

4. FIR lodged against accused

The Gonda police have filed an FIR against persons who are accused of impersonating her to get employed as teachers and withdraw heft amount from the government’s treasury.

5. Real Anamika Shukla finally gets a teacher job

The original Anamika Shukla has finally landed a job in her home district Gonda at a private school. She has now been recruited as an assistant teacher in the primary section of Bhaiya Chandraban Dutt Smarak Vidyalaya in Gonda.

6. Documents of teachers to be checked

The scam drew a poor image of the state, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to announce that a dedicated team will be set up to check all documents of all teachers under the department of secondary education, higher education, basic education, social welfare and at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

7. CM Yogi promises stringent action

According to a government official who quoted CM Yogi Adityanath, the government won’t tolerate such activities and “stringent action will be initiated against the defaulters”.

8. UP police’s STF to probe larger nexus

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was recently asked to probe a “larger nexus”. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday said, “We will follow a zero-tolerance policy (on fraud and corruption) and action will be taken immediately.”

9. Anamika Shukla case: 3 arrested

Police have arrested at least three KGBV teachers for allegedly impersonating Anamika Shukla and a man for facilitating the fraud in the recruitment process. STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash said, “We will be investigating the larger nexus as police stations in districts probe their cases.”

10. Scam spread across 9 districts

Basic Education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi said at least six teachers posing as Anamika Shukla have withdrawn salaries worth Rs 12,24,700. The scam is spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh — Baghpat, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar.