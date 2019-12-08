Anaj Mandi fire: Building where blaze broke out did not have fire clearance, says DFS

The four-storey building in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi where a blaze broke out on Sunday morning, killing at least 43 people, did not have a fire clearance, said the Delhi Fire Service.
According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, the building did not have a fire clearance and no fire safety equipment was found installed on the premises.
In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people, mostly labourers, were killed after the blaze ripped through the four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area in the early hours of Sunday.
