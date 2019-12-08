Anaj Mandi fire: Building owner Rehan arrested by Delhi Police

At least 43 labourers lost their lives and many others were injured including two fire department personnel. (PTI)

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier in the day, claiming lives of at least 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire engulfed a four-storey building housing illegally manufacturing units in congested Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi. According to reports, the fire was first reported at 5:22 am after which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI reports that nearly 150 firefighters were pressed into service to pull out 63 people from the building. At least 43 labourers lost their lives and many others were injured including two fire department personnel. People had to struggle to escape as the exit routes were partially blocked and several windows were found sealed.

The fire officials suspect that the fire triggered by a short-circuit due to “internal system” trouble. The police and fire department officials said that most of the fatalities occurred due to suffocation as many people were sleeping when the fire started on the second floor of the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident ‘extremely horrific’ and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He also said that his government will bear the cost of their treatment.