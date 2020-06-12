Amulya Leon, girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogan at Owaisi’s anti-CAA rally, granted ‘default bail’

Owaisi trying to stop Amulya Leona during the rally in February. (PTI file photo)

Amulya Leona Noronha Bail: Bengaluru student Amulya Leona who was arrested in February on sedition charges has been granted bail, news agency ANI reported. Leona, 19, was arrested in February after she shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. Amulya Leona was sharing the stage with AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi when she raised the slogan.

Amulya Leona was granted ‘default bail’ by a magistrate’s court since the police couldn’t file the chargesheet within the stipulated time. She has been granted bail after 4 months since the arrest.

Police were due to file a chargesheet on May 20, when the 90-day period since her arrest ended, but did so only on June 3, a report in The Indian Express said.

The delay enabled Amulya’s advocates to move a plea under section 167(2) of the CrPC, under which those arrested are entitled to bail at the end of 60/90 days given to the police for investigation, if a chargesheet is not filed by then.

She was granted bail on Thursday night.

“I have heard that bail has been granted but I am yet to see the copy of the order,” Amulya’s advocate and former state public prosecutor BT Venkatesh said.

The advocate said that earlier on May 30, an application was moved before a sessions court since the lower courts were not functional during the lockdown. However, the application was withdrawn last week since the powers for default bail fell within the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court, he said.

Amulya Leona was arrested on February 20 after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally organised to protest against the Citizenship Act at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Leona took the organisers and Asaduddin Owaisi by shock when she shouted pro-Pakistan slogans.

Owaisi and others had scrambled to stop her from raising slogans on the stage. She was later arrested on charges of sedition.