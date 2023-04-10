Amul row intensifies in Karnataka: CM Bommai accuses Congress, JDS of politicising issue ahead of elections

Amid the ongoing row over the entry of Gujarat-based Amul in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state’s Milk Federations ‘Nandini’ brand dairy products are the best, and the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are doing politics ahead of the upcoming elections on May 10.

“The Nandini brand of Karnataka is the best. During the BJP’s rule, its procurement, production has risen compared to the earlier Congress regime. The Congress and the JD(S) are doing politics because elections are around the corner,” the CM told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Since Amul announced its entry into the southern state on April 5, saying it would begin delivering milk and curd in Bengaluru, boycott calls and protests have erupted in the state in the wake of concerns that its entry will pose a threat to the local Nandini brand. The news also triggered a political slugfest in the state with Opposition leaders and pro-Kannada groups, slamming the BJP government for “allowing backdoor entry” for Amul and accusing it of “selling assets”.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the Karnataka BJP government for allowing backdoor entry for Amul into the state, and said, “Beware of @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & their double engine govt!! They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers. State’s milk production is affected since the day union cooperative minister @AmitShah spoke about the possibility of KMF & Amul merger.”

“As Kannadigas vocally opposed the idea of merger, Amul is now trying to gain backdoor entry. Gujarat-based Amul had previously tried to enter Karnataka’s market to sell milk and curd. We had not allowed it to happen then, but now @BJP4Karnataka is welcoming them with open arms,” the CM added.

He also alleged that the KMF’s procurement of milk under the BJP government has fallen, from the collection of about 99 lakh litre, the collection has dropped to 71 lakh litre.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada groups on Monday staged a protest in Bengaluru, calling for a boycott of Amul products. Later, police detained workers of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in the capital.

Earlier, in the day, Congress state president DK Shivakumar had visited a Nandini milk parlour in Hassan.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “In Karnataka, it’s a question of our farmer’s rights. More than 70 lakh farmers produce milk and give it to Nandini. Gujarat’s Amul is also by farmers. But it’s not right to push Amul forward and Nandini back. Their (BJP) government has not provided any help to farmers. We have to save our product and our farmers.”

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar visits Nandini Milk parlour in Hassan, amid controversy over Amul's entry into the state pic.twitter.com/rVpPUK7b5B — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

Further, BJP ministers of the state are busy clearing the row laid down by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Mandya, where he said, “Together, Amul and Nandini will help set up primary dairies in every village of Karnataka within three years.”

Minister for Cooperatives ST Somashekar said there was no proposal to merge KMF and Amul and alleged that Opposition parties are turning the Amul issue into a political one due to upcoming elections, reported The Indian Express.

State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan also dismissed rumours and said, “KMF’s turnover is around Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 22,000 crore and without the cooperative department any merger is impossible.”