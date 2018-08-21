Amul doodle depicts emotional side of Kerala flood, makes passionate appeal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 223 people have lost their lives since August 8. “Over 10.78 lakh displaced people, including 2.12 lakh women and one lakh children below 12 years of age, have been sheltered in 3,200 relief camps

Kerala flood has ravaged the God’s own country and the southern state is reeling under severe crisis. Visuals, videos have shocked the country and rescue and relief operation are being carried out on war footing note. But after gauging the magnitude of the devastation, one can only pray and extend as much help as possible for the picturesque state. Amul has come up with an aesthetic doodle, which not only captures the strong sense of pathos and empathy but also contains a passionate appeal towards the fellow countrymen. “God please help your own country, help with your relief and belief,” the Amul Doodle reads.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 223 people have lost their lives since August 8. “Over 10.78 lakh displaced people, including 2.12 lakh women and one lakh children below 12 years of age, have been sheltered in 3,200 relief camps. Today,602 persons were rescued from various places as the rains receded,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayan said there has been demands from various quarters to declare the floods as a national calamity. “Our demand is also the same. But the Centre is pointing out certain technical difficulties to make such an announcement. What we need now is to evaluate the total loss and get an equivalent assistance from the centre.

The Centre had declared the devastating floods in Kerala a “calamity of severe nature” as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation lakhs of people rendered homeless.

The death toll in the current spell of monsoon fury that began on August 8 has risen to 223, officials said. "Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes," a home ministry official said in New Delhi. This categorisation will enable the state get greater monetary and other assistance from the Centre.