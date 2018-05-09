AMU Vice-Chancellor meets Rajnath Singh amid Jinnah portrait row, briefs him on campus situation

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor. (Image: ANI)

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Tariq Mansoor, on Wednesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital and discussed the issues related to the recent controversy that broke out at the premier academic institute of the country. According to news agency PTI, the Vice-Chancellor has briefed the Home Minister on the prevailing situation in the varsity.

Earlier in the day, the Vice-Chancellor spoke to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Secretary seeking a judicial inquiry into the violence that hit the campus following a row over the presence of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait inside the campus. The Vice-Chancellor further said that the indefinite dharna by the university students has no link to the controversy over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait inside the campus.

“Students agitation had no relation to Jinnah portrait row, they were protesting against people who came to AMU to disturb the peace on May 2. Spoken to chief secretary for a judicial inquiry into the incident,” the V-C told ANI.

“Jinnah’s portrait has been here since 1938. Jinnah’s portrait is at many places including Bombay HC and Sabarmati Ashram. No one was worried about the portraits until now, I think it is a non-issue,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

In an open letter to students on Tuesday, the V-C had urged them to return to classes and prepare for the exams.

On Monday, the University had postponed the forthcoming examinations of the varsity for the 2017-18 session till May 12. According to the notification issued by the Office of Controller of Examinations of AMU, the examinations will now start from May 12. The notification said that details regarding the modified schedule of the examinations will be declared soon.

Last week, the Vice Chancellor had appointed a committee comprising 16 members to hold talks with students to defuse the tension.

Controversy erupted when local BJP MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to the VC seeking an explanation over displaying Jinnah’s portrait in the university campus. In the letter, the BJP lawmaker had asked him of the compulsion behind installing a photo of the man who had played a key role in the partition of India in 1947. However, the varsity has said that Jinnah’s portrait was installed in 1938 when he was honoured with the lifetime membership of the student union, much before the partition, and thus no controversy should be seen in this.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a varisty spokesperson confirmed that the authority had received the MP’s letter and that it would respond to it after due deliberations. He laso alleged that the contents of the letter were deliberately leaked before the media in order to create tension.