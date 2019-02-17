AMU to Kashmiri students: Do not move out of campus

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 4:20 PM

The AMU has issued an advisory to its Kashmiri students asking them "not to move out of the campus" as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in this city in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Several parts of this city witnessed protests after the attack, prompting the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities to issue an advisory to its Kashmiri students cautioning them against moving out of the campus.

The AMU has issued an advisory to its Kashmiri students asking them “not to move out of the campus” as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in this city in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, varsity authorities said. In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir last Thursday that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, the “fidayeen” (suicide attacker) was identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama.

Several parts of this city witnessed protests after the attack, prompting the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities to issue an advisory to its Kashmiri students cautioning them against moving out of the campus. AMU Proctor Professor Mohsin Khan told PTI, “The university authorities are maintaining constant vigil on law and order situation on the campus, especially in the wake of highly inflammatory social media posts emanating from the city.” Khan added, “We are very clear that there is going to be zero tolerance on our part towards any act of lawlessness, especially one which smacks of anti-national activity even remotely.”

The AMU proctor said it suspended a Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack. “Kashmir-origin undergraduate student Basim Hilal, suspended from the university after an objectionable tweet following the Pulwama outrage, is no longer at the campus. An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station against Hilal on Friday after the post went viral on social media,” Khan said.

