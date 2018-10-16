AMU row: Suspension of two Kashmiri students revoked after controversy over prayers for slain terrorist Manan Wani

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has revoked the suspension of two Kashmiri students who were among three to be booked by the Uttar Pradesh police under the sedition law for holding a prayer meeting in honour of their former colleague and slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani. The development comes in the midst of a row after the police booked a few students including three from Kashmir under the charges of sedition.

The trouble at the AMU began after a group of students most of them from Kashmir gathered near the Kennedy Hall Lawn to hold a prayer meeting for Wani. According to police, the action against the students was initiated on the basis of a video that also shows a few of them raising anti-India slogans.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had asked HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to ensure that education of Kashmiri students at the AMU is not disrupted. He had also dialed AMU VC Tariq Mansoor to discuss the issue.

On Monday evening, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti had sought the Centre’s intervention and demanded that sedition charges against the Kashmiri students should be withdrawn. Calling Wani a ‘victim’ of relentless violence in Kashmir, she had said that it would be a travesty to punish the students for holding a prayer meeting for Wani.

“Pushing youth to the wall will be counter productive. The Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students and AMU authorities must revoke their suspension. The respective state governments outside Jammu and Kashmir should be sensitive to the situation and prevent further alienation,” she had said.

Wani was a PhD student at AMU. In January, he had quit doctoral research and joined terror group Hizbul Mujahideen. He was killed by the security forces in an encounter on October 12 in Kupwara district of Kashmir.