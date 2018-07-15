AMU quota row: Scheduled Castes panel questions Centre – Why fund varsity when it does not allow reservation?

The letters were sent to the ministry after NCSC chief Ram Shankar Katheria held a meeting with University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on July 2.

The Schedule Caste rights body has asked the Union government why it is continuing to fund Aligarh Muslim University, even though it doesn’t implement the reservation policy like other institutions. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has written a letter to the ministry of human resource development, asking them to give details of annual grants released by the government to AMU, right from its establishment until 2018-19, The Indian Express reported on Sunday citing sources.

The letters were sent to the ministry after NCSC chief Ram Shankar Katheria held a meeting with University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on July 2. The officials reportedly informed Katheria about the HRD Ministry’s new position on AMU’s minority status.

The ministry, had on June 30, 2016, withdrew its erstwhile UPA government’s stand supporting the minority status to the university. The ministry told the Supreme Court that AMU was never intended to be a minority institution as it was set up by an Act of Parliament and is funded by the Central government.

Now, referring to this, the NCSC letter, dated July 6, states, “if no reservation was being granted by AMU, (what was the) reason for the release of the annual maintenance to AMU by MHRD.”

The controversy was recently revived once again after the Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission sent a notice to AMU and asked why it has not provided quotas for SC and STs despite receiving grants from the Union government.

Speaking to The Indian Express this week, Katheria, who is BJP MP from Agra, had said AMU will be asked to implement reservation if it fails to produce the document.