LIVE UPDATES: AMU tense, Pakistan founder Jinnah portrait controversy deepens; internet services suspended in Aligarh

Aligarh: Hindu groups protested outside Aligarh Muslim University over the controversy surrounding Md. Ali Jinnah’s portrait in the university campus. (Photo from ANI of May 2)

In a major development in Jinnah portrait row, internet services have been suspended in Aligarh district. The major development in the wake of unrest in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the Jinnah portrait row. Tension continued to prevail in Aligarh and AMU students staged a sit-in at the university’s Baab-e-Syed gate. The clash on Wednesday took place when the AMU students were demanding action against right-wing protesters who entered the university campus. Reportedly, the right-wing protesters wanted the Pakistan founder’s portrait removed from the student union office. Aligarh DM has confirmed that there will be no internet services from 2 pm today to 12 midnight tomorrow. As per the DM, “This has been done to prevent rumour mongering.” According to the DM’s order, “It had come to the administration’s notice that some anti-social elements could vitiate communal harmony by spreading rumours through videos, using internet services.”

Here are all the LIVE AND LATEST UPDATES on AMU Jinnah Portrait controversy:-

5:11 PM AMU students are boycotting classes for the next two days.

5:10The AMU students offered Friday prayers at the scene of the dharna in which a large number of teachers and other members of the university fraternity participated.

5:09 PM The Jinnah row had started after local BJP MP Satish Gautam wrote to AMU raising objections to the portrait.

5:08 PM: AMU says, “Portraits of all life members of the student union hang there. Jinnah, a founder member of the University Court, had also been given this honour before Partition.”