AMU controversy part of conspiracy, says RLD leader Mairajuddin Ahmad

The portrait hangs at the student union office of the university. (PTI)

Senior RLD leader Mairajuddin Ahmad today claimed that the controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was part of a conspiracy, which should be investigated.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister claimed that the Bombay High Court museum, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also has a portrait of the Pakistan founder.

He said if those behind this conspiracy have the courage, they should try and have Jinnah’s portrait in the HC’s museum removed.

The BJP and the RSS are targeting minority institutions, the RLD national general secretary said at a meeting of a minority body.