Amritsar train tragedy: Main organiser still absconding, claims he had obtained permissions, warned crowd

Congress leader and one of the main organisers of the Dussehra event in Amritsar, Saurabh Madan Mithu has released a video message claiming that he had obtained permissions from the concerned authorities and informed the crowd at least 10 times not to stand on the rail tracks.

Mithu in his video message, tweeted by news agency ANI on Monday afternoon, said that he is extremely pained by the tragic incident that left 59 people dead. He said that those who have personal enmity against him are spreading hatred among the people.

“To see the event, some people gathered on the tracks and were taken unawares by the approaching train and the horrific incident happened due to nature’s calamity,” Mithu who is on the run since Friday, the day incident occurred, said.

The video was released by Mithu from an unknown location. Police said that they are tracing the location of Mithu even as DCP AS Powar said that he will have to join the probe.

“We will summon him,” he said.

The Congress is facing public ire with many hitting the streets on Sunday to protest against local MLA Novjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur was was the chief guest at the event.

The police on its part said that the tragedy happened due to negligence. Punjab DGP Suresh Arora said that Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota will probe the incident to fix accountability.

On Friday evening, two speeding passengers trains drove through a Dussehra crowd that had gathered on the rail tracks to watch the burning of an effigy of Ravan. The incident left 59 people dead and many injured.

Initially, it was alleged that the organised had not obtained required permission from the administration. Later, police said that permission was given for the celebrations at the Dhobi Ghat ground but the organisers did not take permission from the municipal corporation and the health and fire departments.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that a plea was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a direction be passed to the state government to recommend a probe by the CBI.