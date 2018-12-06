Amritsar train tragedy: Magisterial probe clears Navjot Sidhu, wife in Dussehra accident, indicts Congress councillor’s son

By: | Updated: December 6, 2018 2:05 PM

A magistrate probe into the Amritsar train tragedy that left over 60 dead on Dussehra evening, has given a clean-chit to Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur.

Amritsar train tagedyAmritsar train tragedy: Magisterial probe clears Navjot Sidhu, wife in Dussehra accident, indicts Congress councillor’s son

A magistrate probe into the Amritsar train tragedy that left over 60 dead on Dussehra evening, has given a clean-chit to Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur, a report in The Indian Express said. The inquiry, however, indicted the son of a Congress councillor who had organised the celebration close to the tracks when a speeding train crushed over 60 people on late Dussehra evening. The report also held Amritsar district administration, municipal corporation, local police and railway staff responsible for the horrific tragedy.

Reacting to the report, Navjot Kaur said, “If I am called to attend an event and an incident takes place there, then how am I responsible for it? These are attempts to malign the name of Sidhu family.”

Also Read: Clean chit for Indian Railways in Amritsar train tragedy 

Navjot Kaur was the chief guest at the Dussehra event when a speeding train had crushed over 60 people on late Dussehra evening. She had come under attack from opposition and locals for leaving the site as soon as the incident occurred. However, according to Kaur’s version, she came to know about the tragedy only after she reached home and then rushed to hospital to meet the victims.

The IE report, citing sources, said that B Purushartha, Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, who was appointed Special Executive Magistrate to investigate the tragedy, has given a clean chit to Sidhus. It said that the investigating officer’s report indicted the organiser, Sourab Mithu Mada, president of Dussehra Committee (East) and son of a Congress councillor.

The report noted that Mada should have ensured the safety of the people as he was the one who had chosen the venue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amritsar train tragedy: Magisterial probe clears Navjot Sidhu, wife in Dussehra accident, indicts Congress councillor’s son
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition