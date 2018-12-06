Amritsar train tragedy: Magisterial probe clears Navjot Sidhu, wife in Dussehra accident, indicts Congress councillor’s son

A magistrate probe into the Amritsar train tragedy that left over 60 dead on Dussehra evening, has given a clean-chit to Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur, a report in The Indian Express said. The inquiry, however, indicted the son of a Congress councillor who had organised the celebration close to the tracks when a speeding train crushed over 60 people on late Dussehra evening. The report also held Amritsar district administration, municipal corporation, local police and railway staff responsible for the horrific tragedy.

Reacting to the report, Navjot Kaur said, “If I am called to attend an event and an incident takes place there, then how am I responsible for it? These are attempts to malign the name of Sidhu family.”

Navjot Kaur was the chief guest at the Dussehra event when a speeding train had crushed over 60 people on late Dussehra evening. She had come under attack from opposition and locals for leaving the site as soon as the incident occurred. However, according to Kaur’s version, she came to know about the tragedy only after she reached home and then rushed to hospital to meet the victims.

The IE report, citing sources, said that B Purushartha, Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, who was appointed Special Executive Magistrate to investigate the tragedy, has given a clean chit to Sidhus. It said that the investigating officer’s report indicted the organiser, Sourab Mithu Mada, president of Dussehra Committee (East) and son of a Congress councillor.

The report noted that Mada should have ensured the safety of the people as he was the one who had chosen the venue.