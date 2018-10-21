​​​
  3. Amritsar train tragedy: Clash between police and protestors as authorities try to clear railway tracks

Published: October 21, 2018 1:28 PM
Amritsar train tragedy, Amritsar train accident, Amritsar railway accident, Amritsar Dussehra, navjoyt siddhu, navjot sidhu, amarinder singh, Congress, BJP, SAD Protestors resorted to stone pelting in which one security personnel was injured, he was hit with a stone and is getting treated for eye injury, ANI reported.

Clashes broke out between police and the protestors as the former tried to clear railway tracks to normalise the train traffic. Protestors resorted to stone pelting in which one security personnel was injured, he was hit with a stone and is getting treated for eye injury, ANI reported.

The police, though, managed to clear  a section the railway track. Agitated protestors were protesting there against a train accident on Dussehra in which claimed lives of 59 people.

The protestors resorted to stone pelting which led to mayhem and left some people injured including a policeman.

Police tried to reason with protestors and later pushed them to the other side to clear tracks. According to media reports, protestors were raising slogans against the Punjab government and the train driver. They were also demanding resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-politician, who is minister in Capt. Amrinder Singh-led Punjab govt.

The organisers of Ravana effigy burning event on Dussehra in Amritsar also faced public anger. The organisers, Vijay Madan, who is a local councillor and Sourabh Madan Mithu, her son, are missing. Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister also visited the accident site on Saturday. He has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

