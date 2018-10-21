Amritsar train tragedy: Clash between police and protestors as authorities try to clear railway tracks

Protestors resorted to stone pelting in which one security personnel was injured, he was hit with a stone and is getting treated for eye injury, ANI reported.

Amritsar:1 security personnel injured after protesters pelted stones on police when being asked to clear railway tracks where they were protesting against #AmritsarTrainAccident. Head Constable Amritpal Singh says 'They're pelting stones.He received injuries in his eyes.' #Punjab pic.twitter.com/AfdITOEJqQ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

The police, though, managed to clear a section the railway track. Agitated protestors were protesting there against a train accident on Dussehra in which claimed lives of 59 people.

The protestors resorted to stone pelting which led to mayhem and left some people injured including a policeman.

#WATCH Amritsar: Protesters being chased away by police at Joda Phatak after they pelted stones on them when they (police) asked them to clear the railway tracks where they were sitting in protest against #AmritsarTrainAccident. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/tAPkOB5fc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Police tried to reason with protestors and later pushed them to the other side to clear tracks. According to media reports, protestors were raising slogans against the Punjab government and the train driver. They were also demanding resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-politician, who is minister in Capt. Amrinder Singh-led Punjab govt.

The organisers of Ravana effigy burning event on Dussehra in Amritsar also faced public anger. The organisers, Vijay Madan, who is a local councillor and Sourabh Madan Mithu, her son, are missing. Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister also visited the accident site on Saturday. He has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.