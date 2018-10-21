Amritsar train tragedy: 10 from Uttar Pradesh killed in incident, says state govt

The tragic train accident left a void in at least three families from the state. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh government Sunday released a list of 10 people from the state killed in the Amritsar train tragedy.

The tragic train accident left a void in at least three families from the state. The worst affected was the family of Dinesh from Sonbarsa village in Sultanpur district. Three of its members died in the tragedy.

In a statement issued here Sunday, UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Dinesh (34), Priti (32) and Abhishek (11) from Sonbarsa village in Sultanpur district were killed in the accident. Two brothers from Hardoi — Girindra (45) and Pawan Kumar (40) — also died.

“Pradeep Singh Kushwaha (22) and Sarthak Kushwaha (4) from Ghazipur, Brijbhaan (20) and Ram Milan Nishad (24) from Azamgarh, and Deepak (10) from Amethi also died in the accident,” Kumar said in the statement.

The relief commissioner also said that people from Uttar Pradesh who are yet to locate their missing relatives can get in touch with his office and the state emergency management authority.