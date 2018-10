Amritsar: 20 feared dead, 50 injured as passenger train runs over Dussehra crowd

As many as 20 people are feared dead and around 50 others injured when a passenger train ran over people watching Dussehra celebrations near Jhoda Phatak in Amritsar. According to television reports, people had gathered in large numbers here to participate in festivities when this unfortunate incident occurred.

This is developing story. More details awaited.