Amritsar train accident: Navjot Singh Sidhu says there was negligence but accident not intentional or motivated

Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the civil hospital in Amritsar. (Source: ANI)

Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu Saturday visited the Civil Hospital in Amritsar where the injured of the Amritsar train accident have been admitted. Speaking to ANI after meeting the injured, Sidhu said that it was an accident and even though there was negligence, the incident wasn’t intentional or motivated. “It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated,” he said.

The Punjab minister added that the train was running at a high speed and didn’t blow the horn to warn people. He added that the state chief minister has ordered an investigation into the incident. “The accident occurred within a matter minutes when the train came at a high speed. The train did not blow the horn. CM has ordered an investigation into the incident,” Sidhu said.

At least 61 people were killed in the incident on Friday evening when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had pilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak.

A video of the tragic incident has surfaced on the internet showing that several people were run over by a train when they were watching the burning of an effigy of demon king Ravana, as part of the Dussehra celebrations.

In the wake of this tragedy, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has postponed his Israel trip and will reach Amritsar this morning to assess the situation and meet the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Railways Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said that Railways was not informed about the Dussehra event along the tracks. “At midsections, trains run at their assigned speed and people are not expected to be on the tracks. At midsections, there is no railway staff posted. We have staff at level crossings whose job is to regulate traffic,” he said, explaining why the railways was not alerted about the congregation by its staff.