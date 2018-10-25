Amritsar train accident: Navjot Sidhu blames Indian Railways for Dussehra horror that killed 62

The accident happened when a train ran over the crowd standing along the rail tracks to watch the effigy burning of Ravan. (IE)

A week after tragic Amritsar train accident that claimed 62 lives, Punjab Minister Navjot Sidhu has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stating an urgent need of having high fencing along the rail tracks to avoid accidents. Sidhu has suggested that such fencing is needed in the urban areas that are densely populated so that nobody crosses the rail tracks.

The minister has been facing flak over the accident as his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest at the event which was organised just a few meters away from the railway track. People were angry at Navjot Kaur Sidhu as they claimed that she left the venue after the accident. While Kaur has denied the charges, it was later revealed that the organisers had not informed the Railways about the event.

The accident happened when a train ran over the crowd standing along the rail tracks to watch the effigy burning of Ravan. So far, neither the organisers of Dussehra nor the Railways has taken the responsibility of the mishap.

Dussehra organiser Saurabh Madan Mithu refused to take responsibility for the accident. Speaking to ANI, Mithu said: “I am not at all responsible for the accident as I organised the event within the permitted boundary. There was a boundary wall between the event venue and railway land. People came and stood there. We even made the announcements and told them to move.”

On its part, the Indian Railways has also denied any responsibility for the accident. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said that the administration was not informed about the Dussehra celebrations taking place near the main railway line.