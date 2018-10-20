Amritsar train accident: GRP registers FIR against unknown persons

Singh said the GRP was informed by Punjab police personnel about the incident and they immediately rushed to the spot. (Reuters)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the Amritsar tragedy in which a train mowed down at least 59 Dussehra revellers.

A case has been registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, a GRP official said.

SHO of GRP railway station Amritsar Balvir Singh said the FIR has been registered against the unknown persons and names of the accused would be added in the FIR after investigation.

“It is too early to say anything about the accused (or) who was responsible for the mass killing on railway track. But during the course of investigation, many facts and causes are expected to come to light. Investigation will be conducted to find out the causes and lapses that led to the killing of so many people,” he said.

Singh said the GRP was informed by Punjab police personnel about the incident and they immediately rushed to the spot.

“We found bodies of many people including women and children. We extended all possible help to shift the injured people to different hospitals and assisted the administration in the rescue operation,” he said.

Asked about the driver of the train, Singh said he has not been arrested as he has not been named in the FIR.

On Friday, the train mowed down the revellers who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy at ‘Dhobi ghat’ ground here near Joda Phatak.

At the time of the incident, at least 300 people were watching the ‘Ravana dahan’.