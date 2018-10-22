Amritsar train accident: 55-year-old woman saves a toddler whose father got killed

As wails and cries of people soon filled the air, friends and relatives frantically looked for their near and dear ones. (IE)

When hundreds of Dusshera revellers who had spilled onto railway tracks at Jaura Phaatak in Amritsar on Friday, were trying to save their lives, Meena Devi (55) managed to save a toddler, who was flung into the air by his father in an attempt to save his life.

Just a moment before the train mowed down 59 people, Meena Devi saw a man in the middle of the tracks fling a baby into the air. The very next moment, the man was mowed down by the train. Meena Devi, who herself had a narrow escape, dived and caught the toddler just when he was about to hit the ground, TOI reported.

As wails and cries of people soon filled the air, friends and relatives frantically looked for their near and dear ones. Many bodies are yet to be identified.

Hours later of this traumatic accident, Meena Devi narrated how she carried the baby home, nursed and fed him before taking him to hospital. She told TOI that she would be happy to raise the baby if his parents were not found. Meena Devi, who hails from Nepal, works as a cook in functions.

According to TOI, the district administration managed to trace the family of the 10-month old boy. The boy was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital where he was being diagnosed for injuries he sustained on head.

His mother Radhika, who was severely injured in the accident, identified the baby as Vishal as she was traced to a private hospital in Amritsar. Her husband Buddhi Ram died in the accident, as per the report.