Amritsar: Three school students detained over bomb hoax via Instagram post

Three students of a prominent school in Amritsar were detained on Thursday for allegedly spreading rumours about a bomb threat and firing using a fake Instagram ID, reported Hindustan Times.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the trio were Class 9 students of a prominent school in the city and had planned it as a mischief. The three students have been detained, and could not be arrested as they were minors.

Amritsar DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar said that school’s principal had received a text on Instagram warning of firing and bomb blast on September 8. They sent out the messages from a fake Instagram ID, and had taken the help of Google Translate to write the text in English and Urdu, ANI reported.

Panic gripped school authorities and parents when two messages, one threatening a bomb blast and another of firing, were widely shared on WhatsApp on Wednesday evening. In both the posts, the languages used were English and Urdu, and it also carried a Pakistan flag.

The cyber cell of Amritsar Police had traced the IP address which showed a Class 9 student who was a resident of Chheharta near Amritsar city.

On Wednesday night, police had deployed commandos and armoured vehicles for security outside the school, and had conducted searches all night based on the information received from the Cyber Cell.

Security has been beefed up outside the school.