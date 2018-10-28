Amritsar rail tragedy: Health Minister gives compensation cheques to 38 injured

At least 60 ‘Ravan Dahan’ spectators were mowed down by a speeding train hurtling into a crowd of Dussehra reveller

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra Sunday visited five hospitals here to meet those injured in the Amritsar train tragedy on Dussehra day.

At least 60 ‘Ravan Dahan’ spectators were mowed down by a speeding train hurtling into a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled on to the adjoining railway tracks at Joda Phatak here.

After enquiring about their recovery, the minister gave cheques worth Rs 50,000 each as financial help by the government to each of the 38 injured persons undergoing treatment.

Mohindra was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Expressing his satisfaction over the “prompt delivery of quality medical care and treatment” to the victims of the rail tragedy, the Health Minister announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh to Amritsar Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital from his discretionary fund.

He said this amount will be spent for purchasing the machines and other equipment.

Health Minister also praised doctors and paramedics who, he said, worked round-the-clock for several days to attend to those injured in the mishap.

He reiterated that Punjab government would ensure that all the victims get free medical treatment and their families are rehabilitated.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said that that he would leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the families affected by rail tragedy.