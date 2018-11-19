Amritsar blast: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 3:08 PM

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday reviewed security situation in the country, particularly in Punjab where three people were killed and 20 others injured in a grenade blast, officials said.

The home minister directed the officials to provide all assistance to the Punjab government in their investigation to nab the perpetrators of the crime, a home ministry official said. (File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday reviewed security situation in the country, particularly in Punjab where three people were killed and 20 others injured in a grenade blast, officials said. Senior officials of the Home Ministry and security agencies briefed the home minister on the explosion at a religious gathering near Amritsar on Sunday, an incident which police are treating as a “terrorist act”.

The home minister directed the officials to provide all assistance to the Punjab government in their investigation to nab the perpetrators of the crime, a home ministry official said.

Singh was told that a team of the National Investigation Agency has already visited the blast site along with their investigators and explosive experts.

Read | Amritsar blast: Rs 50 lakh reward announced for information on suspects

Three persons, including a preacher, were killed and 20 others injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar.

The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan’s prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar’s Rajasansi, police said.

A religious congregation of the Nirankari followers was being conducted inside the Bhavan at the time of the incident. The Sant Nirankari Mission is a spiritual organisation and the Bhavan lies close to the Amritsar international airport and the Indo-Pak border.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amritsar blast: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition