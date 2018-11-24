Amritsar Blast: Punjab Police arrest second accused with Italy link

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 7:11 PM

The Punjab Police Saturday arrested the second accused of the grenade attack on Amritsar's Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, which left 3 dead and around 20 injured, on Saturday.

Punjab Police arrest second accused with Italy link (ANI)

The Punjab Police Saturday arrested the second accused of the grenade attack on Amritsar’s Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, which left 3 dead and around 20 injured, on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Avatar Singh of Amritsar’s Lopoke (Anjala) area.

Director General of Police Suresh Arora today said Avatar Singh as one of the main accused in the case. Avtar Singh has been sent to police remand till December 1 by a court in Anjala. Arora also said that Avatar was in constant contact with a man named Paramjeet Singh Baba, based in Italy, who might have instigated him to commit the crime.

Earlier on Wednesday, another accused named Bikramjit Singh was also arrested near Loharka Village of Amritsar, Punjab. He is alleged to be working for Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a militant group demanding to create a Sikh homeland. The grenade with which the attack was executed was provided to him by Harmeet Singh, a person based in Pakistan, who is also suspected to be KLF Pakistan chief.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had rejected any political angle behind the attack and blamed the Pakistan ISI for it. On the day of the attack, both Bikramjit Singh and Avatar Singh rode a motorcycle to the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan and threw a grenade at the crowd present last Sunday. The grenade was like the ones that are manufactured by the Pakistan Army Ordnance factory, reported the Indian Express.

