Amritsar: Another blast near Golden Temple, second within 30 hours

A minor blast – second within two days – was reported at heritage street near Golden Temple in Amritsar around 6 AM on Monday. However, no casualties were reported, said police. A car’s windshield was broken due to the impact of the blast, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place close to the spot where a blast took place on May 6 near a parking lot in front of Saragarhi Sarai leaving six people, including tourists, injured, reported Tribune. The incident on Saturday occurred around midnight when the tourists and devotees were strolling on Heritage Street, the report added.

The second blast occurred in the same vicinity but on the opposite side. The cause of Monday’s blast is yet to be ascertained.

An eye-witness said that the explosion was reported around 6.30 AM.

The area has been cordoned off and a probe has been initiated into the incident. Police also started scanning the area for hidden explosives.

The police are yet to make a statement on the first blast. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kanghad claimed that it was not a terror attack. He made the remarks in response to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had questioned law and order situation in the state.