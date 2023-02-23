Amritpal Singh’s ultimatum to Punjab police: ‘Withdraw FIR in one hour, or…’

‘Waris Pathan De’ chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday issued a fresh warning to the Punjab Police asking it to withdraw the “false” FIRs filed against him in an hour. Singh, speaking to the media in the midst of a major protest launched by him and his supporters, warned that the administration would be responsible for “whatever happens next” if his demands are not met.

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh says, “The FIR registered against him has been done only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in 1 hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next…They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary,” Amritpal Singh said.

Singh has been booked on charges of kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt and faces potential arrest.

#WATCH |Amritsar | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "…FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next…They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary…" pic.twitter.com/Cl5Tz5b9wS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amritsar NH, protest over FIR and arrest of aides Amritpal and others have been booked for the alleged abduction of one Barinder Singh. Barinder has alleged in his complaint that people with links to Amritpal had abducted him during his visit to Ajnala to attend a religious programme.

Supporters owing allegiance to the pro-Khalistan leader also blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and virtually laid siege to the Ajnala police station in Punjab’s Amritsar demanding that the case against Amritpal Singh be withdrawn. The supporters have also demanded that three of Amritpal Singh’s aides who have been arrested in the same case be released immediately.

At least six police personnel have been injured in clashes with the supporters of the self-styled Sikh guru who broke police barricades and marched towards the Ajnala PS armed with swords and guns.