Amritpal Singh case: Shiromani Akali Dal to provide legal aid to those detained, sets up hotline

Jumping to the defence of those apprehended by the Punjab Police in its crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, Shirmani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that the party will provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the aftermath of the “escape” of the radical preacher.

Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP govt in Punjab,” SAD chief tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a list of helpline numbers from the party’s legal team.

Slamming the ruling AAP government in the state of resorting to “extra-constitutional” methods, Badal demanded the release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown. “Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youth, especially the Amritdhari youth on mere suspicion through resort to extra-constitutional methods. We demand the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown,” he said.

Badal further heaped praise on the Sikh community and said they were the most patriotic people who have made great sacrifices for securing and safeguarding the independence, unity and integrity of the country. “We’ll do so again whenever the country needs it. This is our country & Sikhs need no certificate from anyone on their patriotism.”

In another tweet, Badal accused the AAP regime in Punjab for the “undeclared emergency” and the “reign of repression and terror” which has been let loose in the state. “We warn the government against dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarisation and electoral gains,” he added.

The hunt for the fugitive preacher entered its fifth day today with no trace yet of his whereabouts. The Punjab Police has managed to recover the vehicles Amritpal used while “fleeing” the state police and has also arrested some of his close aides and relatives.

According to the Punjab Police, a total of 154 people have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.