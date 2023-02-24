Amritpal Singh and his supporters attacked police under cover of Guru Granth Sahib: Punjab DGP

Certain elements are trying to destabilise the state but their conspiracy will not succeed, Direcotr General of Police, Punjab, said at a press briefing a day after ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters launched a violent protest demanding withdrawl of cases against their leader and the release of his aide Lovepreet Toofan.

Six police personnel, including the Superintendent of Police, were injured in the attack on Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Thursday, the top cop said, adding that the police had to act with restraint since the Amritpal and his supporters were carrying the Guru Granth Sahib.

“As far as yesterday’s incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analysed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded and further legal action will be taken,” said Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab.

“Police worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. Attacking the Police under its cover was an act of cowardice,” Punjab DGP added.

Informing about why in the first place protest was allowed, the top said, “They had contacted local police and raised doubts about the veracity of the FIR. They were assured of a fair investigation. They had said they wanted to protest peacefully. Keeping in mind democratic traditions, peaceful protest was permitted.”

Earlier in the day, commenting on the incident, the Punjab government assured that the situation is under control and there is no law and order problem in the state.

“People of Punjab should have faith in chief minister Bhagwant Mann to maintain law and order in the state,” said state minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, reported news agency ANI.

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh along with his supporters on Thursday laid siege to the Ajnala police station in Amritsar, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel. He demanded the release of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

The Punjab cops agreed to the demand.

“Lovepreet Toofan is being released as the evidence they produced established that he was not present on the spot. We are submitting that to the court. The force deployed as a precautionary measure and the situation is under control,” informed Satinder Singh SSP Amritsar.

The court granted release orders for Toofan. He was released from Amritsar Jail on Friday.

Recently, the Punjab police registered an FIR against Amritpal as well as his associates on charges including rioting and abduction. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by one Barinder Singh, a native of Salempur village in Chamkaur Sahib, who said that he was beaten up by Amritpal and his men.