Amritpal Singh, aide Papalpreet Singh stayed at DU student’s rented flat in Delhi: Report

Still on the run, Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive, was said to be seen in Delhi, intelligence agencies said, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

He, along with his associate Papalpreet Singh, allegedly took shelter at the rented flat of a second-year Delhi University student in Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi.

The female student is being questioned by intelligence agencies, along with Punjab police.

The Punjab police launched a crackdown on his outfit on March 18, and police claimed that he had escaped its dragnet near Jalandhar, and has been on the run ever since. Several people have been arrested and many have been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The agencies found CCTV footage from March 21 from Sai Chowk in Madhu Vihar, which allegedly showed Amritpal and his aide walking on the streets after leaving her home. In the video, Amritpal, can now be seen in a different avatar with his hair let loose and wearing a sunglass and mask. No turban can also be seen on him.

Papalpreet Singh could be allegedly seen walking behind him carrying a bag.

The woman had allegedly met Papalpreet during the farmers’ protest in Delhi and visited her house twice, the IE report said, quoting sources.

She allegedly told police during her questioning on March 20 that at around 8:20 PM, two men in disguise reached her home. The woman had never met Amritpal, and Papalpreet requested to provide them shelter for a night.

She then offered food to them and they slept at her home, a source said.

Another photo of the two also went viral on social media, where Amritpal Singh could be seen holding a beverage can. Papalpreet Singh is believed to be Amritpal’s mentor and allegedly has connections with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.