Amritpal Singh aide Lovepreet Toofan walks out of Amritsar jail day after ‘ultimatum’

A day after Amritsar witnessed massive protests led by radical leader Amritpal Singh demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan, the latter walked out of the prison cell in Amritsar on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes a day after Amritpal and his supporters, some brandishing swords and guns, demanding the release of his aide, stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on Thursday. Six policemen were hurt in the ensuing clash.

Amritpal, who heads an organisation called ‘Waris Punjab De’, founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year, had issued an “ultimatum” for the release of his aide on Thursday.

Lovepreet Singh is an accused in a kidnapping case and was released based on an application by the police, said Inspector General of Police, Amritsar, Border Range, Monish Chawla to PTI.

The kidnapping case was registered in a complaint by one named Varinder Singh who alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda.

The case was registered against the accused under various provisions of the IPC including Section 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

Amritpal Singh termed the release of his aide as a “victory of the Panth”, and claimed that he was put in jail in a “false case”.