Amritsar train accident: Driver claims he constantly sounded horn, applied emergency brake

Arvind Kumar, the driver of the local Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train that reportedly ran over 59 people in Amritsar on Friday evening, has claimed that he had constantly sounded the horn and even applied emergency brakes but continued the journey when people started attacking the train by throwing stones. According to a report by The Indian Express, in a written statement to the Railways administration, Kumar said that he proceeded the train fearing the safety of his passengers.

“Suddenly I saw a crowd of people near the track. I constantly sounded the horn as I immediately applied the emergency brake. Despite applying emergency brake, some people were run over by the train. The train was almost coming to a halt when a very large crowd started attacking the train by throwing stones. Considering the safety of my passengers, I proceeded with the train,” Kumar has said in his statement.

There will not be any probe in probably the biggest railway mishap of the year as the Railways Ministry is not calling this an accident since none of its passengers were affected and assets were also not damaged.

Municipal corporation councillor Vijay Madan and her son Sourabh Madan Mithu, the main organisers of the event have gone underground with other family members. The police said that a few angry people attacked their residence, broke window panes and pelted stones.

After the incident, the Madan family went underground and has also switched off their mobile phones.

Vijay Madan is the sitting councillor from ward number 29 falling under the Amritsar East assembly constituency. The Madan family members were the main organisers of the Dussehra event where the train accident took place.

The Indian Railways has said it was not informed by the organisers or the local administration that the Dussehra event was being organised close to railway tracks.