Amritsar bomb blast LIVE Updates: Over dozen injured in Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi village

Amritsar: Bomb blast in Nirankari Bhawan, 3 dead

Amritsar bomb blast LIVE Updates: At least three people were killed and 10 others were injured in a bomb blast at Rajasansi village near Amristar on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place during a religious ceremony at the Nirankari Bhawan. IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar confirmed the detah toll to news agency ANI. The incident occurred around 12 noon when hundreds of people had gathered here to participate in the event. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

According to multiple television reports, unidentified bikers hurled explosives in the premises and managed to escape from the site. Meanwhile, police said that high alert has been declared in Punjab and serach operations are underway to identify the trio.