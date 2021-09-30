‘Amrinder, not former Punjab CM’: Confused for Captain Amarinder Singh, goalkeeper says ‘stop tagging me’

There is just one syllable difference between the name of former Punjab chief minister and Indian football team goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Indian national football team goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Thursday urged media houses and journalists to not confuse him with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, while tagging the latter on Twitter. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” Amrinder Singh tweeted.

Captain soon gave a witty reply on the goalkeeper’s tweet. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” he wrote.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

As all spotlights remain focused on the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, Twitter continues to be abuzz with trends around the same which revolves around former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab chief minister, followed by speculations of him joining hands with the BJP has increased the interest of Twitter users on him. The confusion over the name also left several media houses and journalists tag the wrong person in their tweets.

Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday fuelling speculations that he may join the BJP. However, Captain today said that he will not join the BJP, but will neither remain in the Congress owing to the treatment he was meted out.

Amrinder Singh played for Pune FC’s youth team, before graduating to their senior team, after which he played in the ATK FC for Hero ISL 2015. He has since played for Bangalore FC, and Mumbai City FC. He joined the ATK Mohun Bagan in May 2021. The 28-year-old footballer was left out of the squad for the SAFF Championships, set to begin in the Maldives on 1 October, after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.