Amreli (Gujarat) Election Result 2022: List of candidates, when and where to watch – All you need to know 

The two phases of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on December 5. Polling in first phase of the election took place on December 1 and polling for the second phase took place on December 5. The results for both the phases are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, December 8. One of the 182 assembly constituencies, Amreli is the 95th constituency and has 2,83,728 eligible voters. Out of the total voters, over 1,45,800 were male, over 1,37,920 were female and four registered voters were of the third gender.

Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Paresh Dhanani won this constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections. Dhanani defeated BJP candidate Bavkubhai Undhad by a margin of 12,029. Overall, BJP had a vote share of 50.6% in the previous election on this seat.

Amreli Election Results 2022: When and where to watch

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 at around 8 am. The results will be announced accordingly. To track the results, you can follow the result day live coverage on financialexpress.com or tune in to various news channels.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting against INC’s Amee Yajnik at the Ghatlodia constituency, making it an important seat to watch. Jamnagar North, where India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is representing the BJP, is also one of the key constituencies. Rivaba is contesting against Congress leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP’s candidate Karsan Karmur.

The other key constituencies to keep an eye on will be Viramgam, Morbi, Gandhinagar South Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Chhota Udaipur, Jalalpore, Navsari, Rajkot, Bardoli and Limbayat, among others.

Amreli Election Results 2022: Candidates

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Amreli are Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya (BJP), Ravi Dhanani (AAP), Dhanani Pareshkumar Dhirajlal (INC), Vinubhai Chavada (IND), Gohil Mukeshbhai Khimajibhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).