Amphan relief material diverted in West Bengal? BJP levels big charge against Mamata Banerjee government

NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged major irregularities in the distribution of relief materials meant for people affected in cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. Addressing a virtual rally in Bengal, party’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav accused the Mamata Banerjee government of depriving people of the benefits of central schemes.

Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the Centre has provided financial assistance to farmers across the country under the ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’, but the farmers of West Bengal have been deprived of the benefit by the Mamata Banerjee government as it “did not allow the scheme”.

“Moreover, TMC leaders and workers are misappropriating relief materials and food meant for people who were affected in cyclone Amphan,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress is facing the opposition’s ire over alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief material among those affected by cyclone Amphan. At an all-party meeting on Wednesday convened by CM Mamata Banerjee, opposition parties alleged large scale irregularities in the distribution of financial relief and demanded that the government come out with the full list of those affected and also the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh while said the healthcare system has collapsed and the government is unable to provide proper treatment to the people. He also raised the issue of targeting political opponents and filing criminal cases against them under Mamata’s rule.

“At least 34,000 criminal cases have been lodged against BJP workers and supporters in Bengal for participating in democratic activities,” he said.

Cyclone Amphan had caused widespread damage in West Bengal in May. It had claimed 128 lives.