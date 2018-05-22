Ampati, Tharali, Maheshtala by-election date, results: All you need to know about bypolls in Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

By-elections to be held on May 28 (Representative Image: PTI)

Ampati, Tharali, Maheshtala by-elections 2018: By-elections are to be held in 10 states of the country in May 2018. The by-elections will be held in two assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, and one each of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Meghalaya Punjab and West Bengal. All the by-elections are scheduled to be held on May 28 and the results will be out by May 31. By-elections are also to be held in more constituencies in the coming months.

Ampati, Meghalaya

Ampati is district headquarters of South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya state. The hill region is mostly inhabited by Garo tribe, while in the foothills there are Hajongs and Kochs. It is the assembly constituency of former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. He has never lost an election here since he first contested in 1993 as an Independent candidate. However, he vacated the seat this year after the Assembly elections and joined the Songsak constituent assembly, after he was elected there as well in Assembly elections 2018. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on May 28 and counting will be on May 31.

Candidates:

Miani D Shira (daughter of Mukul Sangma) – Congress

Clement G. Momin – National People’s Party

Subhankar Koch – Independent

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018

Tharali, Uttarakhand

Tharali is a village panchayat located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand state, India. The by-poll has been necessitated by the death of the BJP MLA Magan Lal Sharma to Swine Flu infection, last February. Magan Lal Shah of BJP won the last elections by defeating Jeetram of Congress. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on May 28 and counting will be on May 31.

Candidate:

Munni Devi (Magan Lal Shah’s wife) – BJP

Kashmir Lal Shah – UKD (Uttarakhand Revolutionary Party)

Prof Jeet Ram – Congress

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018

Maheshtala, West Bengal

The Maheshtala Assembly seat of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal became vacant after the death of the two-time representative Kasturi Das of TMC in February this year. The seat had been a CPM stronghold till 2011 when it lost to the Trinamool Congress, which grabbed power in the state. In 2016, she returned to defeat the party again by 12,452 votes. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on May 28 and counting will be on May 31.

Candidates:

Dulal Das ( Kasturi Das’s husband )- TMC

Prabhat Chowdhury – CPM

Sujit Kumar Ghosh – BJP

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018