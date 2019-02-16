Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh each to families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attacks

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had on Friday cancelled his appearance as a special guest at Virat Kohli’s Foundation event.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. A spokesperson of the 76-year-old actor said he is currently finding out from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.