Amit Shah’s word of solace to worried Digvijaya Singh during UAPA Bill debate triggers laugh riot in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha. (File Photo/PTI)

Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Bill: The Rajya Sabha on Friday approved an amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment bill which provides more teeth to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to tackle terror cases. The debate over the legislation witnessed veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram vehemently opposing the provision in the bill to label individuals as terrorists. However, the bill was passed by Rajya Sabha with a resounding 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.

Chidambaram questioned the need to label a person terrorist when the organisation he is associated with has already been labelled one. “An individual who commits terrorist act is punishable. But there is no clear differentiation driven out between punishing an unlawful association and punishing the member of unlawful organisation. Why have you brought this amendment? What is the purpose of this amendment,” Chidamabaram said.

Responding on the objections raised by the Opposition, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the bill will be used only to tackle terror. He said that it was important for the security agencies to remain four steps ahead of the terrorists.

Amit Shah also took a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who had earlier questioned the government’s intent concerning the anti-terror bill. Shah referred to Singh saying that the government should declare him a terrorist. When his remarks were objected by some Congress members, Shah said, “You can check. It is on record he said so.”

Offering solace to Singh, Shah said, “Digvijaya Singh ji seems angry, it is natural, he has just lost an election. Kuch nahi karogey to kuch nahi hoga (If you haven’t done any wrong, you need not worry).” Amit Shah’s remarks triggered a loud laughter from the treasury benches.