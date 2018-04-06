Amit Shah’s war cry for 2019: BJP chief says Modi wave unstoppable, equates opposition to ‘animals during floods’

Amit Shah addresses party workers in Mumbai on BJP’s foundation day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah today launched a blistering attack on opposition parties for forming a coalition to take on the ruling party in next year’s general election. Addressing the party workers here on the occasion of 38th Foundation Day, Shah equated rival parties to ‘snakes’, ‘dogs’ and ‘cats’. He expressed confidence that people in 2019 will once again show faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi and vote the BJP to power.

“The fear of the Modiji’s flood has made snakes, cats, mongoose fight elections together,” Shah said referring to the efforts of the opposition parties to bury their differences to form a ‘third front’ to face the BJP in 2019 polls and dubbed them as a last-dotch attempt to stay afloat.

Shah said that the Modi government had in last four years worked a lot for all sections of society. He said that the BJP will seek vote from people on the basis of works done by the government rather than making ‘hollow promises’. He also took the opportunity to blast the opposition parties for not allowing the Parliament to function in the second half of the Budget Session which concluded today.

The BJP president told workers that the party’s golden era will begin when it will form governments in Odisha and West Bengal and return to power in Delhi next year.

He chided Congress president Rahul Gandhi for demanding the accounts of NDA government. He said that the “nation is demanding accounts of four generation from you”.

On reservation, he said that the government will neither scrap the reservation nor allow anyone else to do so. He said that Rahul Gandhi is lying in his rallies that the government has scrapped the SC/ST Act. “Rahul Gandhi and others are saying that we are demolishing reservation for SCs and STs. We are in no way demolishing the reservation (policy),” he said.

The BJP president’s remarks comes amid a controversy over the Supreme Court decision to dilute some provisions in the SC/ST Act.