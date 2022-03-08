Amit Shah’s promise ahead of Tripura elections: 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

Shah said that the ruling dispensation will fulfil all promises made in the previous manifesto, and he will return to Tripura to seek votes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Tripura today to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government, announced that it will reserve 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura for women. The announcement came on the day when the world is celebrating International Women’s Day.

Addressing a rally in Agartala, Amit Shah said, “Our government has completed dozens of road and railway schemes in Tripura. Mothers and sisters are now going to get 33 per cent reservation in government jobs in Tripura. We are here to lay the foundation stone of the campus of National Forensic Science University for the youth of Tripura.”

Shah also praised chief minister Biplab Deb saying that his administration has put an end to political violence in the state. “Wherever there is a communist government, Holi is played with the blood of political opponents. But I can proudly say that our Chief Minister Biplab Deb Ji has done the work of putting a complete stop to the political killings in Tripura,” said Shah.

The Home minister claimed that farmers’ earnings have doubled under the BJP-IPFT government, and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.3 lakh. The Union home minister said that there has been a 30 per cent dip in heinous crimes in Tripura, and the conviction rate has increased to 53 per cent from 5 per cent.

“Four years after the formation of the BJP government, today I can see that Tripura, which was earlier plagued by drug and drug trade, is moving towards becoming self-reliant today….The BJP government has done the work of providing electricity to every poor house of Tripura after 70 years of independence,” said Shah while urging the people to give one more chance to the BJP in next year’s assembly election in the interest of Tripura’s development.

Shah said that the ruling dispensation will fulfil all promises made in the previous manifesto, and he will return to Tripura to seek votes. The northeastern state will go to assembly polls early next year.