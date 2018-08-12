Amit Shah’s message to Mamata Banerjee: ‘Will visit each district of West Bengal, ensure BJP comes to power’ (Image: ANI)

With an eye on upcoming 2019 General elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that he will pay a visit to each and every district of West Bengal. The move aims to uproot Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government from power. Addressing the mega rally at Kolkata’s Mayo road, according to a report by The Indian Express, Shah said, “Mamata kaan khol kar sun lo, main Bangal ke har district me jaoonga.” Shah further added that he will do his best to ensure that saffron party will come to power. The BJP president further added that Banerjee’s former lieutenant Mukul Roy had joined the saffron party to ensure that Banerjee is thrown out of power.

Addressing the gathering of more than hundreds of party supporters, Shah said, “If you look at the history of the country and the world, you will find that every oppressor who has curbed freedom of speech and oppressed the common man, jisne awaaz ko dabaya hai, that person has inevitably fallen. The same will happen to the TMC in Bengal,” reports IE.

Earlier in the day, the supporters of ruling Trinamool Congress had put posters and placards at several locations across metro city asking the “anti-Bengal” and “anti-Bengali” BJP to “go back”. Speaking at the rally, the BJP president clarified that BJP is not anti-Bengali. “How can she call us anti-Bengal? How can she call us anti-Bengali? When the BJP, in fact, was born in this state under our founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee?” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The BJP further said, “I have heard a TMC leader say that the BJP has established governments in 19 states – but that this will never happen in Bengal. I want to tell them that those 19 states don’t matter until and unless the BJP gets Bengal- the state of our birth. I appeal to you to make Bengal Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Bengal. We worship the tenets of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. We are not Bengal-virodhi, we are Mamata-virodhi,”

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his double stand on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Shah said that in 2005, she halt the proceedings of Lok Sabha with a demand to send illegal immigrants from the country and now she is opposing this. “And now she’s going all over Delhi opposing the NRC. I have come to tell you that we will throw every single illegal immigrant and foreigner out of the country,” he added.

This is Amit Shah’s first rally in the state after the release of NRC draft in Assam. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool called Shah’s rally as “flop show.”