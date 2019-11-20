Amit Shah’s Kashmir report card after Article 370 revocation: No curfew, situation normal – 10 points

Amit Shah speaks in Rajya Sabha. He said that normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that there is normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and that internet services would be restored in affected areas as and when local authorities feel convinced. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Shah assured the House that the government is constantly monitoring the situation in the Valley and all measures are being taken to provide essential commodities to the people. “The situation there was always normal. There were many notions spread all over the world. There is total normalcy prevailing,” he said while responding to a series of questions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during Question Hour. Shah further said that not a single person has died in police firing after August 5 when the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

Amit Shah statement in Rajya Sabha on Jammu and Kashmir: 10 takeaways

1. Internet services

Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir local authorities will take a call on the restoration of internet services in the Valley. “There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken,” he said.

2. Health services

Home Minister Amit Shah informed that medicines are available in the Valley and hospitals are functioning normally. Also, mobile medicine vans have started to function. The administration has taken care of health services, he said.

3. Banks, courts functioning normally

Amit Shah said that all newspapers, tv channels, banks, courts, government offices, schools in the Valley are functioning normally. “There is no decline in circulation of newspapers,” he said. Over 2,000 schools are now functioning normal.

4. Essential commodities easily available

Amit Shah said that essential commodities are easily available to the public. “Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate,” he said. Also, all landlines are open in the Valley.

5. Record apple production

The Union minister said that apple industry in Jammu and Kashmir is recovering well. According to Shah’s claim, 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced.

6. No death in police firing after Aug 5

Amit Shah said that after August 5, not even a single person has died in police firing. “People in this House were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing,” he said. The Modi government had on August 5 scrapped the border state’s special status.

7. Decline in stone-pelting incidents

The Home Minister added that incidents of stone-pelting have also declined since August 5, the day Article 370 was abrogated. According to the government data, security forces have arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for their alleged involvement in stone-pelting incidents and multi-pronged policies were adopted to check the menace.

8. 98.3% polling in BDC elections

Amit Shah informed that the Block Development Council elections were held peacefully. He said that 98.3% polling was recorded.

9. Shah dares Ghulam Nabi Azad to counter his facts

When Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad raised objections, Amit Shah challenged him to counter the facts presented by him on record. “I challenge Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab to counter these facts which I presented, why don’t you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour,” he said.

10. No curfew in Kashmir

The Home Minister countered allegations of the Opposition claiming a shutdown in the Valley post the abrogation of Article 370 in the state. Shah said that the situation in the state was normal and that there was a free flow of goods within the state, while health and educational services were also being carried out normally.