Amit Shah’s 2019 gameplan: UP on mind and eyes on SP-BSP alliance, BJP to jump into election mode post-August 15

Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented victory show in Uttar Pradesh during 2014 Lok Sabha election made sure that the party formed a government on its own at Centre. The party, in alliance with a smaller partner – Apana Dal, triumphed the state with 73 of the 80 seats. Later in 2017, it repeated the show by winning 323 seats Assembly elections in the state. However, the road has not been very smooth since then. The party’s strong dominance have forced other big players – BSP and SP- to form an alliance. The alliance, which has a loyal vote base among Dalits and OBCs of the state, have handed shocking defeats to the ruling party, leaving its top leadership worried on whether its victory run in 2014 can be repeated in 2019.

Keeping the same in mind, the BJP looks to have pulled up its socks for next elections with party chief Amit Shah’s latest visit to Uttar Pradesh. The party is likely to take a slew of big steps – replacing party in-charge Om Mathur with an OBC face, reorganising party structure with more representation to Dalits and the OBCs, and crafting a constituency-to-constituency strategy keeping the alliance of BSP and SP in mind.

The party is also focussing big time on its social media strategy. Party chief Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with social media volunteers in Lucknow and asked them to work keeping the BSP-SP tie-up in mind.

The BJP chief has reportedly declared that the party will be election mode after August 2015. Shah, who addressed a meeting of social media volunteers at Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi, told his party workers to work hard and said that 2019 will be a repeat of 2014 with party winning 74 seats in the elections. Shah praised his partymen and said that social media was major factor in party’s 2014 vicory.

The BJP chief also held meetings with party’s state office bearers to discuss the poll strategy in Mirzapur. Party leaders from Kashi, Avadh and Gorakhpur regions attended the meeting and shared their feedback with Shah. The three regions constitute 30 Lok Sabha seats and sent number of MPs more than most Indian states.