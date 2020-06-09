Amit Shah Rally West Bengal Live: BJP to kick off campaign for Bengal 2021 Assembly elections today

Amit Shah Virtual Rally Today: BJP leader to address digital rally in West Bengal today. (File pic)

Amit Shah’s Virtual Rally Latest Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will kick off the party’s campaign for West Bengal 2021 Assembly elections on Tuesday with a virtual rally. This would be Shah’s third virtual rally in the last three days. Shah will be addressing the people of West Bengal via multiple social media platforms. Top BJP leaders from the party’s state unit will participate in the event that will begin at 11 am. “Amit Shah will address the West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally via video conferencing at 11 am on 9 June 2020,” the BJP tweeted. Shah’s rally will be telecast on the BJP’s Facebook and YouTube pages live. The party has claimed that people from all the 294 assembly segments of the state will join Shah. According to the BJP’s claim, around 1,000 party workers will participate directly in the virtual rally and ask questions. Nearly three lakh people are likely to watch Shah’s rally on various social media platforms. Shah’s rally is part of the BJP’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, but the Union Home Minister is likely to speak on issues such as state government’s mishandling of Coronavirus outbreak, migrant labour crisis and politics of violence as well. The state will go to polls in April 2021. The party is expecting a good show in the state elections after it pulled off a stunning performance in the 2019 general elections, bagging 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats.

