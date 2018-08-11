Amit Shah West Bengal rally: Bus carrying BJP supporters attacked in West Midnapore

Unidentified miscreants attacked a bus in West Bengal’s Paschim Midnapore district on Friday night – hours before Bharatiya Janata Party’s president Amit Shah’s rally in the state. The incident took place when the vehicle was waiting to take BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) supporters for party President Amit Shah’s rally. The rally will take place today at central Kolkata’s Mayo Road. However, no one was injured in the incident. An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged regarding the same at Chandrakona town police outpost. The BJP national president is expected to land at Kolkata airport on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, several posters and placards were put by unknown persons at various places of Kolkata accusing the saffron party of working against the interests of West Bengal. The posters and placards read-‘Anti- Bengal BJP go back.’

The rally holds much importance as both the political parties are at loggerheads over Assam’s NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. The NRC issue is likely to be one of the key talking points in BJP president’s speech. The rally also holds importance as the saffron party had accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of denying permission for the rally. The BJP chief had then threatened to hold the rally even if the state government and Kolkata police refused to grant the permission. ‘It doesn’t matter whether I get permission or not, I will definitely go to Kolkata. If the state government wants, it can arrest me,” said Shah.

However, the Kolkata police on August 1, 2018, had said that the permission was given for Shah’s rally the moment the saffron party had submitted the proposal in writing. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led government had also accused the Amit Shah of spreading lies and misleading people. With an eye on upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has upped the ante against the TMC led State government in West Bengal.