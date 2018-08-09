Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: BJP deploys drones, volunteers to ensure glitch-free rally for party chief after Midnapore mishap

In the rally, Shah is likely to launch an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

During the World War-II, Kolkata witnessed unprecedented war-like security cover and preparations following the bombing by the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force (IJAAF) on the ‘city of joy’ on December 20, 1942. After 76 years, Kolkata is set to witness arrangements being undertaken on war-footing yet again, literally! BJP, the party which is known for its penchant for technology, will be using drones to check any untoward incident during the president Amit Shah’s mega rally in Kolkata on Saturday, August 11.

There will be 550 trained volunteers, four volunteer camps and eight ambulances for any emergency. In the rally, Shah is likely to launch an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally in West Midnapore district which was mired into controversy after a makeshift tent on the venue had caved in injuring at least 90 persons. The BJP’s top brass has sent a clear message that it doesn’t want such a scenario again. Shah’s Kolkata is coming after the BJP’s president’s whirlwind tour to the state in June this year.

Shah’s visit has garnered much attention after the BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for the rally. On August the Kolkata Police had granted permission for the proposed event at Mayo road located at the heart of the West Bengal capital. “Some unwarranted speculation in social media about denial of permission to a political party on 11 August has come to our notice. It is to clarify that on request permission for the meeting has already been granted,” the Kolkata Police had said in a tweet.

BJP’s youth wing Yuva Morcha is organising the event. Yuva Morcha’s Bengal Unit president Debjit Sarkar said multiple drones would also keep surveillance over the proceedings of the rally, as per Indian Express report. “Over 500 trained volunteers would be present during the public meeting to control the crowd. We are also taking other measures…No stones are being left unturned for the security of the rally. During the recent rally in Midnapore, there was a mishap. On our part, we don’t want to take chances,” BJP’s State Secretary Sayantan Basu was quoted as saying by IE.