Amit Shah vows action against Pulwama perpetrators, says sacrifice by jawans won’t go in vain

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 4:51 PM

Addressing BJP workers for the first time after his party clinched a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday, he exhorted cadres to work for the victory of all the 40 alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Amit Shah, pulwama attack, pulwama terror attack, nda government, CRPF jawans, tamil nadu, puducherry, narendra modi, bjp presidentAddressing BJP workers for the first time after his party clinched a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday, he exhorted cadres to work for the victory of all the 40 alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

BJP President Amit Shah Friday asserted the blood shed by the soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain. Stating that the NDA government had a “zero tolerance towards terrorism,” Shah, addressing party workers here, also recalled the martyrdom of two CRPF jawans from Tamil Nadu who were among those killed in the dastardly attack days ago.

Addressing BJP workers for the first time after his party clinched a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday, he exhorted cadres to work for the victory of all the 40 alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Also read| 2019 Lok Sabha elections could be world’s most expensive, says US expert

Be it the “AIADMK, PMK or the BJP,” party workers should work for the victory of alliance nominees to ensure the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, he said. He mocked at the DMK and Congress combine over alleged corruption and asked if such an alliance will be able to deliver good governance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amit Shah vows action against Pulwama perpetrators, says sacrifice by jawans won’t go in vain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition