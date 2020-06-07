  • MORE MARKET STATS
Amit Shah virtual rally Live: BJP to sound poll bugle for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Updated:Jun 07, 2020 12:35:18 pm

Amit Shah Bihar Rally Live: Amit Shah's rally via video conferencing is being described as the launch of saffron party's campaign for Bihar assembly election scheduled to be held on October-November this year.

amit shah rally, bihar election 2020Amit Shah to launch NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar on Sunday with ‘virtual rally’.

Amit Shah Bihar Rally Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will hold a virtual rally in Bihar today to kick-off the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign in the poll-bound state. This would be Shah’s first virtual rally which comes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Shah’s address will be the first public meeting by an NDA leader in Bihar where polls will take place in October-November. The rally will begin at 4 pm, a tweet by Bihar BJP said. Though this ‘virtual rally’ is part of the BJP’s over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Amit Shah is expected to dwell in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party. According to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Shah will address people video conferences and Facebook live. He said at least one lakh people across all the 243 assembly segments will participate in the event. Meanwhile, the main opposition party Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress have come together to slam Amit Shah’s rally. They have alleged that Shah is addressing a political rally at a time when the state and the country is struggling hard to tackle the challenge of Coronavirus pandemic. Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said that Amit Shah’s rally was nothing but “political vulturism”. They want to win elections even at the cost of human lives, Tejashwi, who worked as Nitish Kumar’s deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, said.

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:35 (IST)07 Jun 2020
    Amit Shah rally in Bihar to begin at 4 pm

    Bihar BJP has tweeted that Amit Shah's virtual rally will begin at 4 pm.

    12:31 (IST)07 Jun 2020
    Amit Shah virtual rally in Bihar today

    Though Amit Shah's ‘virtual rally’ is part of the BJP’s over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government, the former BJP president is expected to dwell in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with JD(U) and LJP.

    12:23 (IST)07 Jun 2020
    Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar today

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will address the people of Bihar through an online event on Sunday. His rally is broadly seen as the launch of the saffron party's campaign for the Assembly polls, slated for October-November.

