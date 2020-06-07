Amit Shah virtual rally Live: BJP to sound poll bugle for Bihar Assembly election 2020

Amit Shah to launch NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar on Sunday with ‘virtual rally’.

Amit Shah Bihar Rally Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will hold a virtual rally in Bihar today to kick-off the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign in the poll-bound state. This would be Shah’s first virtual rally which comes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Shah’s address will be the first public meeting by an NDA leader in Bihar where polls will take place in October-November. The rally will begin at 4 pm, a tweet by Bihar BJP said. Though this ‘virtual rally’ is part of the BJP’s over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Amit Shah is expected to dwell in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party. According to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Shah will address people video conferences and Facebook live. He said at least one lakh people across all the 243 assembly segments will participate in the event. Meanwhile, the main opposition party Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress have come together to slam Amit Shah’s rally. They have alleged that Shah is addressing a political rally at a time when the state and the country is struggling hard to tackle the challenge of Coronavirus pandemic. Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said that Amit Shah’s rally was nothing but “political vulturism”. They want to win elections even at the cost of human lives, Tejashwi, who worked as Nitish Kumar’s deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, said.